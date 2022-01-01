About TRT World
Since the course of 2002 Turkey has become an increasingly significant country both as a regional and global actor.This period of stability, development and strong international relations has led to the natural emergence of TRT World. Turkey’s geopolitical and geocultural positioning is indicative of a potential to see world events differently. Throughout history, this land has hosted the collaboration of many civilisations and has long been a hub where ideas, information and trade intersect. In an age of information where the primary language of mutual communication between various cultures is English, TRT World will provide new perspectives on world events to a global audience.
Reading, listening or watching the news won’t be the end of the line for the TRT World audience. We’re aiming to get a response from our viewers; a reaction, a change in their thought pattern, a different perception of social issues and a more clear, deeper understanding of various cultures and ethnicities. It’s a two way streak at TRT World and we invite you to be a part of our aspiration and your inspiration.
We define our audience as global citizens with a global conscience and believe they deserve to be at the heart of the story. Our field first approach means our journalists will be situated in all four corners of the world ready to cover any event live on location. TRT World will put emphasis on the humanitarian angle of each story, prioritising how the event influences the people rather than the stakeholders.
With an original media enterprise model uninfluenced by those of other global media outlets, we hope to contribute to the narrative of how stories are told and channel in new perspectives of thought. In other words, we aspire for a better informed global audience.
Our mission is to expand understanding, challenge assumptions, encourage debate and influence positive behaviour.
Our vision is to be a catalyst for positive change.
Turkish Radio and Television Corporation is the national public broadcaster of Turkey. TRT was founded in 1964 and had its first TV broadcast in 1968. It’s one of the founding members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in 1972. TRT also signed Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union (ABU) in 2004. It owns and operates 14 TV channels - of which 5 are HD - and 19 radio stations covering general entertainment, music, sports, children and news. TRT has TV channels in Turkish, English, Arabic, Azeri and Kurdish languages. All TRT channels are governed by RTUK (The Radio and Television Supreme Council) aligned and in accordance with the European Convention on Transfrontier TV.
TRT is a member of following organizations:
Medya Derneği
Televizyon Yayıncıları Derneği
Musiki Eseri Sahipleri Grubu Meslek Birliği
European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU)
ABU Short-Wave Coordination Group
International Telecommunications Union
International Music Council
Europe Institute of Media
Mediterranean Center for Audiovisual Communication
Permanent Conference of the Mediterranean Audiovisual Operators