About TRT World

Our Story

Since the course of 2002 Turkey has become an increasingly significant country both as a regional and global actor.This period of stability, development and strong international relations has led to the natural emergence of TRT World. Turkey’s geopolitical and geocultural positioning is indicative of a potential to see world events differently. Throughout history, this land has hosted the collaboration of many civilisations and has long been a hub where ideas, information and trade intersect. In an age of information where the primary language of mutual communication between various cultures is English, TRT World will provide new perspectives on world events to a global audience.

Reading, listening or watching the news won’t be the end of the line for the TRT World audience. We’re aiming to get a response from our viewers; a reaction, a change in their thought pattern, a different perception of social issues and a more clear, deeper understanding of various cultures and ethnicities. It’s a two way streak at TRT World and we invite you to be a part of our aspiration and your inspiration.

We define our audience as global citizens with a global conscience and believe they deserve to be at the heart of the story. Our field first approach means our journalists will be situated in all four corners of the world ready to cover any event live on location. TRT World will put emphasis on the humanitarian angle of each story, prioritising how the event influences the people rather than the stakeholders.