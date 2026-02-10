AFRICA
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security
New military cooperation deal signals deepening strategic ties as Mogadishu looks to strengthen its security capabilities.
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Drone attack worsened Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, killing displaced families in North Kordofan and highlighting the ongoing war’s toll.
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
A trailer was driving along a highway in Kwanar Barde town in Kano’s Gezawa local government area when it lost control.
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances during armed conflicts, Ankara stresses.
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
President Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s decision to withdraw troops from DRC to realign military resources before the end of 2026
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Riyadh calls assaults war crimes, urges protection of civilians and humanitarian access.
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
The region has seen a recent surge in violence between Fulani herders and farming communities over land and resources.
