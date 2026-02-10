AFRICA
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security
New military cooperation deal signals deepening strategic ties as Mogadishu looks to strengthen its security capabilities.
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
A trailer was driving along a highway in Kwanar Barde town in Kano’s Gezawa local government area when it lost control.
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances during armed conflicts, Ankara stresses.
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
President Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s decision to withdraw troops from DRC to realign military resources before the end of 2026
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Riyadh calls assaults war crimes, urges protection of civilians and humanitarian access.
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
The region has seen a recent surge in violence between Fulani herders and farming communities over land and resources.
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state