The African Union's Peace and Security Council has warned against external interference in the crisis in Sudan and demanded the warring parties to "swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue."

The council "strongly rejects any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan," it said in a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Sudan held at the African Union's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The council urged regional countries and other stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to return the country to the transition process towards a constitutional order.

It also demanded the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue" to resolve their differences.

Clashes between Sudan's military and the paramilitary RSF continued for a second consecutive day Sunday in various parts of the capital Khartoum, particularly at or near army headquarters.

The military said they were advancing on RSF bases in Khartoum and other states.

The Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that the death toll had reached 56 with 595 injured as the clashes continued.

The African Union Security Council called for "an immediate cease-fire by the two parties without conditions" in order to avoid further bloodshed.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) during a virtual meeting Sunday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

IGAD resolved to send Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, William Ruto of Kenya and Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti at the earliest possible time to reconcile the protagonists.

Noting that the conflict in Sudan undermines the peace progress achieved over the last four months, the leaders also urged the two groups to provide a safe corridor for humanitarian assistance in Khartoum and other affected areas.

Stability in Sudan is key to the social and economic stability of the region, the IGAD leaders said.

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters in Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace.

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface Thursday when the army said recent movements by the RSF had occurred without coordination and were illegal, with their rift centering around a proposed transition to civilian rule.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency.