Air strikes, gunfire rock Khartoum as fighting in Sudan rages on

Battles persisted on Friday, a day after US President Joe Biden threatened sanctions against those responsible for "threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan" and "undermining Sudan's democratic transition".

Hundreds have died in nearly three weeks of fighting between forces of Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).