The US military has airlifted embassy officials out of Sudan and international governments have raced to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens trapped in the capital as rival generals battle for control of Africa’s third-largest country for a ninth day.

After a week of bloody battles between the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group (RSF) and the Sudanese army, US special forces swiftly evacuated 70 US embassy staffers from Khartoum to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia early Sunday.

Although American officials said it was too dangerous to carry out a government-coordinated evacuation of private citizens, other countries scrambled to evacuate citizens and diplomats.

France, Greece and other European nations were organising a mass exodus Sunday. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said France was undertaking the operation with the help of European allies.

The Greek foreign minister said the country had dispatched aircraft and special forces to its ally, Egypt, in preparation for an evacuation of 120 Greeks from Khartoum. Most evacuees were sheltering at a Greek Orthodox cathedral in the capital, Nikos Dendias said.

The Netherlands sent two air force Hercules C-130 planes and an Airbus A330 to Jordan to rescue 152 Dutch citizens in Sudan who made their way to an undisclosed evacuation point Sunday.

Italy dispatched military jets to the Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to extract 140 Italian nationals from Sudan, many of whom have taken refuge in the embassy, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday the country's armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan.

Canada announced it was temporarily suspending diplomatic operations in Sudan. The government's diplomatic department said in a statement that diplomats would "temporarily work from a safe location outside of the country," without identifying that location.

Egypt urged citizens stranded in cities other than Khartoum to head to its consular offices in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa in the north for evacuation, the state-run MENA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s minister for emigration and expatriates urged Egyptian citizens in Khartoum to shelter in place until evacuation instructions are announced.

