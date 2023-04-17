Tunisia's security forces have arrested the country's largest political party Ennahda's leader Rached Ghannouchi and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

In a statement on Facebook, senior Ennahda Party official and former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem said late Monday that security forces raided Ghannouchi's home and took him to the El Aouina National Guard base, in northern Tunis.

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the arrest.

On February 21, Ghannouchi appeared before the Judicial Pole of Counter-Terrorism in Tunis to answer accusations of incitement against security forces, but he was set free after giving testimony.

