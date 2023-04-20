Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with Sudanese officials, emphasising the importance of the protection of life and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan amid tensions in the African country.

According to Thursday's statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdogan held separate phone calls with Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairman General Abdel Fettah al Burhan, and Deputy Chairman and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo.

Inviting the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and to return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Erdogan called on Sudan to take the necessary steps to ensure the unity of the society and to resolve problems with common sense and an open mind.

Erdogan stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safe use of Khartoum Airport, to ensure the transportation of Turkish citizens to Türkiye and to open an emergency humanitarian aid corridor.

President Erdogan further said that Türkiye will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Sudan and its people, and is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting possible mediation initiatives.

READ MORE: Sudan's rival generals refuse to negotiate, vow to continue fighting