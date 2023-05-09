Erdogan: Türkiye ready to host talks for Sudan

Financial support dropping off

The battles between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in the capital Khartoum in mid-April have now engulfed large parts of Sudan, killing hundreds, wounding thousands and unleashing a humanitarian disaster that could not have come at a worse time.

At least 481 civilians were killed and the number of the wounded among civilians jumped to more than 2,560 according to Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate.