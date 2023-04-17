Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals raged for a third day with the death toll rising to 185.

The violence erupted Saturday after weeks of power struggles between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The intense conflict, which has seen air strikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire and heavy gunfire in crowded neighbourhoods both in Khartoum and other cities across Sudan, has triggered international demands for an immediate ceasefire.

"The death toll among civilians in clashes since it began on Saturday... has reached 97," the doctors' union said early Monday, noting the figure does not include all casualties as many could not reach hospitals due to difficulties in movement amid the fighting.

The United Nations reported that 1800 people were wounded since Saturday including civilians and military and aid-workers.

The World Health Organisation warned that "several" of Khartoum's nine hospitals receiving injured civilians "have run out of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids and other vital supplies."

The violence has forced terrified Sudanese civilians to shelter in their homes with fears of a prolonged conflict that could plunge the country into deeper chaos, dashing hopes for a return to civilian rule.

