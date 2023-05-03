Floods kill more than 100 in Rwanda

At least 109 people have died in flooding in northern and western Rwanda, the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) said, quoting figures from local authorities.

"The rain that fell last night caused disaster in the Northern and Western Provinces," RBA said on its website on Wednesday.

"Currently, the provisional figures published by the administration of these provinces say that 109 people have been declared dead."

The broadcaster said the floodwaters were still rising, "causing a threat to more lives."

It said 95 people had perished in the hardest-hit Western Province and another 14 in Northern Province, adding that the floodwaters had swept away homes and infrastructure and led to road closures.

"When the floods started, there were massive landslides which caused trees to fall and bury the road down here. Our plantations were also washed away. We have a big problem down here," one woman in Northern Province told RBA.



