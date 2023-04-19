Gunfire punctures 'armistice' as death toll from Sudan fighting climbs

"As of now the fighting in Sudan, including Khartoum and various other locations, is continuing. No sign of real abatement of the fighting," the spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"The situation in #Sudan is deeply concerning. Sudan’s Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center reports 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 people have been injured. Tragically, three workers from @WFP have also been killed," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.