In the midst of ongoing military operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to root out rebel groups in the east, children are withstanding the worst of the conflict's trauma.

However, in the town of Beni, a young man named Joel Kavuya is offering a unique solution: teaching young people how to skate as a way to reduce stress and curb urban crime.

Kavuya has taken on the responsibility of mentoring over 200 children, ranging from 8 to 25 years old, by teaching them to skate.