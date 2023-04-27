'It's a scorched earth war': Rampage in Darfur as Sudan extends truce

Armed fighters have rampaged through a city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said, as Sudan's two top generals, whose power struggle has killed hundreds, agreed to extend the fragile truce.

Thursday's mayhem in the Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals' fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiralling into violence in other parts of Sudan.

The two sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce late on Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, has not stopped the fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land, air and sea.

The ceasefire has brought a significant easing of fighting in Khartoum and its neighbouring city Omdurman for the first time since the military and a rival paramilitary force began clashing on April 15, turning residential neighbourhoods into battlegrounds.

Both the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said late on Thursday that they accepted the extension of the truce.