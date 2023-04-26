Kenya finds more bodies as starvation cult toll nears 100

"We had a lot of challenges today with the rain but in the end we had eight bodies taken out," a police source told the AFP news agency, bringing the total to 98. "We will continue the exercise" on Thursday, they added.

"[Nthenge] He told them to starve themselves ahead of the world's end on April 15, saying he would be that last one and that he would lock the doors," said Stephen Mwiti, whose wife and six children joined the cult and are feared dead.

Mwiti said he had heard this from a former cult member who had been expelled for drinking water during the mass fast.

Hospital staff in the coastal town of Malindi, where corpses and survivors are being taken, said they had heard the same account from survivors.

"He [Nthenge] had an elaborate plan of killing children, youths and then adults, telling them he would be the last one to starve himself to death," said one of the hospital staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mwiti said he had raised the alarm with police, but felt that he had been ignored. A spokeswoman for the police said she would respond to a request for comment later.