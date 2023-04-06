Pro-democracy activists in Sudan have marched against the army and paramilitaries as the civilian opposition marked a key anniversary in the decades-old struggle against military rule with new protests.

April 6 is a symbolic date for Sudan's civilian opposition - the anniversary of uprisings in 1985 and 2019 that ended up ousting two leaders who had seized power in coups.

On Thursday, marchers chanted "Soldiers back to barracks!" and "The people want civilian rule!", as well as chants calling for the dissolution of the Janjaweed militia.

Accused of committing war crimes in Darfur in 2003, the Janjaweed were run by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the second in command behind Sudan's military ruler Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

In anticipation of demonstrations, the authorities had declared Thursday a non-working day.

Witnesses reported a large military presence on the streets of the capital Khartoum since Wednesday.

