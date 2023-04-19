Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a new temporary cease-fire with the Sudanese army.

In a statement on Wednesday, the RSF said the 24-hour cease-fire will start at 1600GMT (6 pm local time).

“We affirm our full commitment to a complete cease-fire,” it said.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the RSF announcement.

On Tuesday, the two conflicting rivals agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, but traded accusations of violating the temporary truce.

