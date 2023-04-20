Eight Nigerian schoolgirls have escaped from kidnappers in northwest Kaduna State two weeks after they were abducted on their way to school, a government official said.

According to a statement made on April 18 evening by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State's internal affairs commissioner, the students of Government Secondary School Awon (Kachia district) were seized on April 3, marking the latest abduction of pupils in the region.

Particularly after a lull in Nigeria’s presidential and gubernatorial elections, held earlier this year, abductions for ransom and intercommunal attacks have been on the rise in the country’s northwest.

The Nigerian government has recently also lifted restrictions on cash bank notes, implemented as part of a cash exchange policy. The restrictions were intended to help curb ransom payment to kidnappers.

"The eight female students... have escaped from the terrorists' den," Aruwan said and without giving their ages.

The government last year branded criminal militia gangs as terrorist organizations, in part to facilitate military action against them.

Aruwan had initially said 10 students of the school, which runs day classes, were taken. He later revised the number to eight.

All the hostages escaped from "a thick forest" on the border between Kaduna and central Niger State and walked for several days. They eventually reached a location where they were given shelter, said Aruwan.

The students, he added, were taken for medical checks before being reunited with their families. Soldiers simultaneously combed the forest for the abductors.