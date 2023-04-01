The signing of a final political agreement in Sudan has been delayed due to a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues", the spokesperson of the negotiation process said in a statement.

The final accord to name a civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

Integrating the RSF and placing the military under civilian authority are central demands of civilian groups that helped overthrow long-time ruler Omar al Bashir four years ago and shared power with the military until an October 2021 coup.

The talks this week followed a framework deal agreed in December between the military and the civilian Forces for Freedom and Change [FFC] alliance, which aims to turn the page the coup which led to mass protests and cut Sudan off from much international financial support.

Sudan's army wants to see the RSF, which by some estimates has up to 100,000 fighters, integrated under its control.

On Sunday, Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

READ MORE: Sudan's military leader urges troops to back democratic transition