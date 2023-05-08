Six tanker crew members held captive by pirates freed in West Africa

Six crew members of a Liberian-flagged tanker held hostage for more than a month by pirates in West Africa have been freed, the Danish shipping company that owns the vessel said.

On March 25, pirates boarded the Monjasa Reformer southwest of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo.

The ship was found abandoned five days later by a French navy patrol off the small island nation of Sao Tome and Principe north of where the attack took place.