Port Harcourt was once the ‘Garden City’, one of Nigeria’s most beautiful urban centres filled with greenery and flower-bedecked parks.

But the story turned dark and black for the capital of Rivers State very soon, as an ecological disaster unfolded in Nigeria’s fifth-largest city with a population of over three million.

Illegal oil refineries run by unskilled people with primitive tools belched thick plumes of black smoke into the skies of Port Harcourt.

Black soot – the result of incomplete combustion of crude oil – hung in the air and formed a thick layer everywhere, from homes to humans.

People suffered from a sharp rise in respiratory diseases. Many deaths have been linked to the black soot.

It took an extraordinary effort and perseverance by a group of residents – led by four men – to put the global spotlight on the suffering of Port Harcourt. It took six long years for their efforts to show results.

This is their story as much as it is the story of Port Harcourt.

“It was a hard-fought battle lasting six years,” says Amah Onyedikachi, a 38-year-old student-researcher and one of the four campaigners.

“We tweeted every day. We called on Port Harcourt residents to say no to the soot,” Amah tells TRT Afrika.

Bad air day, every day

The problem of Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria became an issue of public discussion when black soot first became visible around 2016.

It was a period when illegal refining became rampant in the Niger Delta area, particularly in the coastal swamps of Port Harcourt.

High unemployment in the Niger Delta drew scores of young men to the highly lucrative business in which they illegally tapped crude from a maze of pipelines owned by private and state-owned oil majors.