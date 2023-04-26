"The December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ANC during the weekend of 21 to 24 April 2023."

The presidency said that South Africa would work towards establishing an African continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

The ANC decided at its national conference in December that South Africa should abandon a legislative process to pull out of the ICC and try to effect changes to the organisation from within.