Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation's chief called on Tuesday for the parties in the conflict in Sudan to provide access to medical facilities to all those requiring care, warning that medical supplies and personnel in the capital are running low.

"I want to be very clear: All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

The UN human rights chief has also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, urging the warring military and paramilitary to return to the negotiating table.

"Sudan has already endured so much pain and suffering. The fighting is born out of power games and personal interests that only serve to alienate the democratic aspirations of the population," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Do those responsible not understand that the civilian population now only craves a peaceful life?" Turk questioned.

Stressing that much of the violence has taken place in densely populated regions of the capital Khartoum, as well as in residential areas of cities throughout the country, he said that air strikes and artillery shelling have put civilians in danger.

