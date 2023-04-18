The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force that have been battling the past four days for control of the country have agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, media reports have said.

Still, hours before the cease-fire was reportedly set to begin on Tuesday, forces loyal to Sudan's two top generals continued fighting each other in the streets of Khartoum, underscoring the fragility of efforts to bring even a pause in the intensifying violence that has threatened to spiral even further into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as rival forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in gunfights outside.

READ MORE: Nearly 200 dead, 1,800 wounded in Sudan as rival forces battle – UN