Fighting in the Sudanese capital has raged after a day of deadly battles between paramilitaries and the regular army, leaving at least 56 people dead and nearly 600 wounded, according to a doctors' union.

The union released its latest casualty toll early on Sunday.

A total of 56 civilians were killed and 595 others were wounded in clashes across Sudan, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, a day after fighting broke out between Sudan's military and a government's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum, according to witnesses, after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.

The army denied the claims, and in a statement, the Sudanese air force urged people to stay indoors as it continued air strikes against bases of the paramilitary RSF.

Fighter jets were earlier seen flying overhead.