Sudan rivals announce 72-hour truce extension as fighting rages

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted into conflict on April 15.

Despite the announcement, witnesses on Sunday evening reported continued armed clashes as well as fighter jets soaring above various parts of the capital and its twin city Omdurman, across the Nile River.

The civil aviation authority on Sunday also announced Sudan's airspace would remain closed until May 13 , with the exception of aid and evacuation flights.

"There has been very heavy fighting and loud gunfire," a southern Khartoum resident told AFP earlier in the day.