Sudan’s military has warned of potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country’s democratic transition.

In a statement on Thursday, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without “the approval of, or coordination with" the armed forces leadership.

It said the RSF measures “have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks, and increased tensions between regular forces.”

The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF.

The military’s statement came as the RSF deployed troops in the Northern Province on the border with Egypt.

Sudanese media reported that the paramilitary force has attempted to build a military base there.

The RSF said its deployment across the country aims at “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.”

