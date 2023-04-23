President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier on Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.

The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans.

The US State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday called for dialogue between the warring military factions as the bloody outbreak of violence entered a second week.

"Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan.

"That is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume," the pontiff said during traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter's Square in Rome.

"I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters," he added.

Deadly conflict