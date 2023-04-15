Türkiye, alongside the UN, US, and other international actors, has expressed concern over the armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

"We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday after the fighting broke out.

"A lasting solution to Sudan's problems can only be found through national reconciliation," it added, noting that "Türkiye will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Sudan and its people, as it has always done."

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) called for an "immediate" end to fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries in a statement, saying mission chief Volker Perthes "strongly condemns the eruption of fighting".

"Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the clashes to end "immediately," urging the fighting parties to "avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

