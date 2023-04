UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body's food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

Guterres "strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured," the UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday, adding: "Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay."

The top UN official also reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the fighting and "a return to dialogue," stressing he remains engaged with regional leaders and with Sudanese stakeholders "to find a way out of this crisis," Dujarric added.

"The Secretary-General reminds the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel, their premises and their assets."

