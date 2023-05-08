UN demands thorough investigation over attack on Turkish envoy in Sudan

The UN has condemned a weekend attack on a Turkish diplomatic convoy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

For weeks the conflict-hit African nation has been engulfed by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"We condemn all attacks on diplomatic personnel, including the one on the Turkish diplomatic convoy over the weekend," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told Anadolu on Monday.

"All such attacks must be thoroughly investigated."

The official vehicle of the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was hit by gunfire in Khartoum, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. No casualties were reported and the source of the gunfire was not yet clear.