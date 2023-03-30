US Vice President Kamala Harris has unveiled an initiative to expand trade with Tanzania as she hailed the leader of the East African nation as a "champion" of democracy.

On the second leg of her trip to Africa, Harris said on Thursday that EXIM Bank, the US government credit agency, would sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $500 million in exports to Tanzania covering transport, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy projects.

"On the subject of economic growth, good governance delivers predictability, stability and rules which businesses need to invest," Harris said at a press briefing alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"Working together, it is our shared goal to increase investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," she said, also announcing plans to partner with Tanzania in 5G technology and cyber security.

Harris described Hassan, Tanzania's first female president who has been rolling back the authoritarian policies of her late predecessor John Magufuli, as a "champion" of democracy.

Hassan described their meeting as a "historic milestone" and referred to Harris - the first Black person and the first woman to be elected US vice president - as a "sister".

