OPINION
Can Cuba and US really reconcile as the energy crisis deepens?
As Venezuelan oil disappears and Washington tightens sanctions while signalling regime change, Havana signals willingness to talk, but analysts say collapsing energy supply and rising regional isolation make rapprochement increasingly unlikely.
Can Cuba and US really reconcile as the energy crisis deepens?
As Venezuelan oil disappears and Washington tightens sanctions while signalling regime change, Havana signals willingness to talk, but analysts say collapsing energy supply and rising regional isolation make rapprochement increasingly unlikely.