Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
Deal allows up to $5 billion in initial US exports to Armenia, plus an additional $4 billion in longer-term fuel and maintenance contracts, says US Vice President JD Vance.
By Sadiq S Bhat
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
Cuba is reeling from US blockade in oil shipments from Caracas after American troops abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last month and Trump warned any nation against sending fuel to Havana.
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
The Pentagon says Aquila II was intercepted after defying Trump’s Venezuela-linked shipping blockade.
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
Ghislaine Maxwell, the only person convicted of crime in connection with Jewish American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, invokes her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Ebrahim Rezaei criticises inclusion of CENTCOM's Admiral Brad Cooper in diplomatic talks in Muscat, referencing Iran's designation of US military in Middle East as "terrorists".
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Ex-French Minister Jack Lang faces resignation calls over Epstein ties, while Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologises for long friendship, as disgraced socialite's elite network exposed.
