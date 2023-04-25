President Joe Biden has said he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president ever, another four years in office.

Biden made his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team on Tuesday, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy.

It opens with imagery from the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."

"Let's finish this job. I know we can," he said.

Biden described Republican platforms as threats to American freedom, vowing to fight efforts to limit women's healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books while blasting "MAGA extremists".

MAGA is the acronym for the "Make America Great Again" political slogan of Trump, who may well be Biden's Republican opponent in the November 2024 election.

In a quick reaction, the Republican Party called Biden "out of touch".

"Biden is so out of touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years," the Republican National Committee said in a statement. "If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off."

READ MORE: Nephew of slain US president Kennedy announces presidential bid