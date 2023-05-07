Car-ramming incident kills seven outside Texas migrant centre

At least seven pedestrians have been killed and several others injured when an SUV mowed down people near a homeless shelter that attends to migrants in Brownsville, Texas, police said.

The male driver was in custody, Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said on Sunday, adding he was charged with reckless driving and could face additional charges.

Sandoval said the victims in the morning crash were waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a shelter for the homeless used by migrants.

He said some migrants were among the dead.

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," said Sandoval on Fox News.

It was not clear if the driver had crashed into the group intentionally or lost control of the vehicle, Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. of Cameron County was quoted as telling the New York Times.