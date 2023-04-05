China has condemned the meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan's top official Tsai Ing-wen in California.

"In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement published by Xinhua.

Beijing sees Taiwan as its breakaway province and balks at any official contact Taipei has with other countries.

Earlier, McCarthy welcomed Taiwan's Tsai to a high-level meeting on US soil as a "great friend of America" in a fraught show of US support.

More than a dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including the House's third-ranking Democrat, joined Republican McCarthy on Wednesday for the talks at southern California's Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, against a backdrop of rising tensions between the US and China.

McCarthy said he wanted Tsai to see that "this is a bipartisan meeting of members of Congress," not any one political party.

"We will continue to find ways for the people of America and Taiwan to work together to promote economic freedom, democracy, peace and stability in Asia," the House speaker said.

Later he said both sides talked about "how we can speed up weapons going to Taiwan," adding "China cannot tell me where I can go or who I can meet. There is no need for retaliation from China for meeting with Taiwan president."

The United States broke off official ties with Taiwan in 1979 while formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Beijing government.

The US acknowledges a "one-China" policy but it remains Taiwan's key provider of military and defence assistance.

For Tsai, it was the most sensitive stop on a weeklong journey meant to shore up alliances with the US and Central America.

No speaker is known to have met with a Taiwan top official on US soil since the US broke off formal diplomatic relations.

READ MORE: Taiwan leader set to meet US House Speaker despite China warning