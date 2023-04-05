At least four people have been killed in a predawn tornado that touched down in southeastern Missouri, and teams of first responders were combing destroyed homes and businesses for more victims.

The fatalities were reported in Bollinger County, where multiple local agencies were conducting search and recovery efforts, State Police Sergeant Clark Parrott said on Wednesday.

He also said multiple people were injured, but did not have an exact number.

"It's just heartbreaking to see people's homes missing roofs and their homes gone," Parrott said after surveying the damage. "We got work ahead of us, but we will get through this."

Storm spotters reported the tornado touched down in the area at about 0800 GMT, according to the National Weather Service. It was one of more than a dozen that were spotted in the Midwest overnight, the service said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that planned to visit the county but did not say when, as he expressed gratitude for first responders and neighbours who helped neighbours.

