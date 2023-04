An Illinois official has confirmed three more deaths from storms, bringing the total death toll in the South and Midwest United States to at least 21.

Crawford County Board Chair Bill Burke said on Saturday three people were killed and eight others injured after a tornado hit the county about 9:10 pm [local time] on Friday.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where the mayor said more than 2,100 buildings were in a tornado's path.

Stunned residents of Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 80 kilometres west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke on Saturday to find the high school's roof shredded and its windows blown out. Huge trees lay on the ground, their stumps reduced to nubs. Broken walls, windows and roofs pocked homes and businesses.

"I'm sad that my town has been hit so hard,” said Heidi Jenkins, a salon owner.

"Our school is gone, my church is gone. I'm sad for all the people who lost their homes."

Recovery was under way, with workers using chain saws to cut fallen trees and bulldozers moving material from shattered structures. Utility trucks worked to restore power, and volunteers set out to help.

At least seven people died in Tennessee's McNairy County, east of Memphis along the Mississippi border, said David Leckner, the mayor of Adamsville.

"The majority of the damage has been done to homes and residential areas," Leckner said, adding that although it appeared all people were accounted for, crews were going door to door to be sure.

In Belvidere, Illinois, some of the 260 people attending a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theatre pulled a 50-year-old man from the rubble after part of the roof collapsed; he was dead when emergency workers arrived. Officials said 40 other people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Across and down the street from the Apollo stood a mural with an oversized black-and-white photograph of schoolchildren battling strong winds and rain after an especially violent tornado ravaged the rural town on April 21, 1967, killing 24.

READ MORE: Several dead as tornadoes tear through US Midwest, South