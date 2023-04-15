Extreme views adopted by some local, state and federal political leaders are among the top threats to democracy for Black Americans, according to the American civil rights organisation National Urban League.

The State of Black America report released on Saturday draws on data and surveys from a number of organizations, including the UCLA Law School, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

The collective findings reveal an increase in recent years in hate crimes and efforts to change classroom curriculums, attempts to make voting more difficult and extremist views being normalised in politics, the military and law enforcement.

Marc Morial, the former New Orleans mayor who leads the organization, cited the most recent example in politics: the vote this month by the Republican-controlled Tennessee House to oust two Black representatives.

The pair had participated in a gun control protest inside the chamber after a shooting killed three students and three staff members at a Nashville school. They were reinstated after an uproar that spread well beyond the state.

