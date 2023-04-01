At least 18 people in small towns and big cities across the US have been killed by storms that tore a path through Arkansas state and collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois state.

Possibly dozens of tornadoes touched down into the night across at least seven states on Friday, laying waste to homes and businesses and splintering trees.

Tens of thousands lost power as the storms smothered a swath of the country home to some 85 million people.

The dead included seven in Tennessee's McNairy County, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, and three in Sullivan, Indiana.

Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, where the mayor said more than 2,000 buildings were in a tornado's path.

Stunned residents of Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke on Saturday to find the high school's roof shredded and its windows blown out.

Huge trees lay on the ground, their stumps reduced to nubs. Broken walls, windows and roofs pocked homes and businesses.

“I’m sad that my town has been hit so hard,” said Heidi Jenkins, a salon owner. “Our school is gone, my church is gone. I’m sad for all the people who lost their homes.”

Recovery was already underway, with workers using chain saws to cut fallen trees and bulldozers moving material from shattered structures. Utility trucks worked to restore power.

