More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused over 600 children over the past 80 years, according to a state report that has accused church officials of decades of cover-ups.

The report released on Wednesday paints a damning picture of the archdiocese, which is the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the country and spans much of Maryland.

Some parishes, schools and congregations had more than one abuser at the same time — including St Mark Parish in Catonsville, which had 11 abusers living and working there between 1964 and 2004.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office issued the report during Holy Week — considered the most sacred time of year in Christianity ahead of Easter Sunday — and said the number of victims is likely far higher.

"The staggering pervasiveness of the abuse itself underscores the culpability of the Church hierarchy," the report said.

"The sheer number of abusers and victims, the depravity of the abusers' conduct, and the frequency with which known abusers were given the opportunity to continue preying upon children are astonishing."

The disclosure of the redacted findings marks a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adds to growing evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years.

READ MORE: Probe of Baltimore archdiocese identifies 158 priests, over 600 victims