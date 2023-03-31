Former US president Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, his defence lawyer Joe Tacopina has said.

Susan Necheles, another Trump attorney, said on Friday the former president would plead not guilty.

Tacopina said, while Trump was not expected to be cuffed, he likely would be fingerprinted and undergo other routine protocols when going to court on Tuesday to face charges in an indictment handed down by a grand jury probing a hush-money payment to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"I don't know how all this is going to go down," Tacopina cautioned in an interview.

"There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court."

Necheles declined to comment on details of the surrender.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tacopina said Trump and his defence team were surprised by news of the indictment.

"Initially, we were all shocked. Didn't believe they were actually going to go through with this because there's no crime here," Tacopina said.

Trump will be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken, and investigators will complete arrest paperwork and check to see if he has any outstanding criminal charges or warrants, according to a person familiar who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive security operations.

