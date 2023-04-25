Concerns over the US's gun violence epidemic and the prospect of losing their homes have increasingly weighed on young Americans, according to a poll.

Highlighting the instability experienced among 18-29 year-olds, about half of all young Americans -- 48 percent -- said they have felt unsafe in the past month, according to the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School survey. About 40 percent reported being worried they could fall victim to gun violence amid repeated grisly mass shootings in the US.

Nearly three-quarters -- 73 percent-- said they agree homelessness can happen to anyone. A full 32 percent said they believe it could happen to them, with above-average responses coming from Latinos -- 43 percent -- and Black respondents -- 39 percent.

The Spring 2023 Harvard Youth Poll included responses from 2,069 young Americans, and was conducted last month.

“The data collected in this poll clearly demonstrates not only the growing levels of political engagement among young people, but the urgency of addressing serious issues such as mental health, gun violence, housing, and more,” IOP Director Setti Warren said in a statement.

“The results of previous Harvard Youth polls have had a direct influence on public policy, and I expect to see that trend continue," he added.