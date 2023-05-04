Proud Boys leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted of a plot to attack the US Capitol in a bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

A jury in Washington, DC, found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months in one of the most serious cases brought in the attack that unfolded on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio was also convicted of obstructing Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement as well as two other conspiracy charges.

He was cleared of an assault charge stemming from a co-defendant who stole an officer's riot shield.

It’s a significant milestone for the Justice Department, which has now secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the leaders of two major extremist groups prosecutors say were intent on keeping Biden out of the White House at all costs.

The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Tarrio, behind bars since his March 2022 arrest, didn't appear to show any emotion as the verdict was read. He hugged one of his lawyers and shook the hand of the other before leaving the courtroom.

A few of the people sitting among the defendants’ relatives wiped away tears as the verdict was read.