SpaceX’s giant new rocket has exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 120-meter (400-foot) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border on Thursday. It carried no people or satellites.

Images showed that multiple engines weren't working on the 33-engine rocket as it climbed from the launch pad, reaching as high as 39 kilometres (24 miles).

The flight plan had called for the booster to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, but that didn't happen. The rocket began to tumble and then exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf.

After separating, the spacecraft was supposed to continue east and attempt to circle the world, before crashing into the Pacific near Hawaii.

Nothing was to be saved from the test flight. Musk, in a tweet, called it “an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months.”

In the weeks leading up to the flight, Musk gave 50-50 odds that the spacecraft would reach orbit.

