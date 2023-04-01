Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Guatemala on a visit to shore up ties with dwindling allies following a trip to the United States that angered China.

Tsai arrived in Guatemala on Friday afternoon, where she was received with military honors and met by Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro.

In a speech addressed to leaders of Guatemala and Belize shortly before departing on her visit, Tsai framed the trip as a chance to show their commitment to democratic values globally.

"External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to go on the world stage. We will be calm, self-confident, we will not submit but also not provoke," said Tsai, who will also meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a stopover in the United States.

In Guatemala and Belize, Tsai is expected to bring an open checkbook. But in a region under growing Chinese influence, analysts say that Taiwan may already have lost the long game.

"These countries, they are symbolic. And I don't think Taiwan wants to lose any of them," said June Teufel Dreyer, a political scientist at University of Miami. "But if China is going to indulge in checkbook diplomacy, I don’t think Taiwan can compete and it knows it."

