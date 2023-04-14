Top Republican hopefuls for the 2024 presidential race have vowed at the National Rifle Association's [NRA] annual convention to defend the Second Amendment at all costs, suggesting that new firearms restrictions in the wake of mass shootings in the country would only hurt law-abiding gun owners.

The three-day gathering kicked off on Friday with thousands of the organisation's most active members at Indianapolis' convention centre mere days after mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville.

Last year's NRA convention came just days after the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

It illustrated the stark reality that such shootings have become enough of the fabric of American life that the NRA can no longer schedule around them. Nor does it really want to: The convention falls on the second anniversary of the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that killed nine people.

And that certainly didn’t keep GOP White House hopefuls away, underscoring the political power of the NRA.

"Gun-hating politicians should never go to bed unafraid of what this association and all of our millions of members can do to their political careers," said its CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Instead of fewer guns, former vice president Mike Pence called for more institutions for the mentally ill and federal funding for armed school officers.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said he had resisted implementing any gun restrictions in his state despite that stance being unpopular.

Ex-president Donald Trump said that, as president, he saved the Second Amendment "from absolute obliteration," crowning himself "the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president" in the nation’s history.

Trump vowed to stop President Joe Biden's "war on lawful gun owners."

"I think that's been acknowledged and with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th President of the United States," he said.

"When the radical left Democrats tried to use Covid to shut down gun sales during the China virus pandemic, I proudly designated gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure," he said.

Trump said Biden's gun control agenda is "part and parcel of the left-wing crusade to weaponize government against law-abiding citizens while letting criminals run free."

He said he revoked the US from the "globalist" United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, which he called a "disaster."

"I never surrendered to the globalist left and I always put our term America first," he said, adding he canceled former president Barack Obama's "corrupt use of social security data to deny Americans their gun rights."

Some speakers said they were saddened by the recent shootings, but also spent far more time slamming Biden administration policy along the US-Mexico border.

