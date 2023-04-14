Donald Trump has testified under oath for around seven hours in a New York civil case that accuses the ex-president and three of his children of business fraud.

The behind-closed-doors deposition on Thursday came a week after Trump's historic arraignment on criminal charges in a Manhattan courtroom in a separate case.

The 76-year-old Republican is facing a slew of state, federal, and congressional probes that threaten to complicate his bid to regain the presidency in next year's White House election.

The lengthy deposition was the second time he had sat for questions in the lawsuit brought by New York state attorney general Letitia James.

Trump arrived at James's office in lower Manhattan around 10:00 am [local time] and returned to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue shortly after 6:30 pm [local time].

"This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me," he wrote on his social media site Truth Social ahead of his testimony.

A lawyer for Trump and a spokesperson for James did not return requests for comment.

James sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump in September last year alleging they committed "incredible" fraud at the Trump Organization.

Her lawsuit asserts that they lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of the organisation's properties to enrich themselves.

READ MORE: Donald Trump slams criminal charges as 'insult to our country'