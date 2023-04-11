US regulators have taken a first step towards drawing up new rules on artificial intelligence that could see the White House put the brakes on new technologies such as ChatGPT.

The US Department of Commerce put out a call for input from industry actors that would serve to inform the Biden administration in drafting regulation on AI.

US President Joe Biden last week said the jury is still out on whether AI poses a danger to society, but the move on Tuesday signaled that the White House is open to setting some ground rules.

"Just as food and cars are not released in to the market without proper assurance of safety, so too AI systems should provide assurance to the public, government, and businesses that they are fit for purpose," the commerce department said in a statement.

The United States is home to the biggest innovators of tech and AI, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, but trails internationally in regulating the industry.

READ MORE: European Union's AI Act, explained

READ MORE: 'Horrified': Australia mayor mulls first defamation case against ChatGPT

