The United States will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans this fall, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday the programme, first designated in 2021 under the Biden administration, will formally expire on September 10.

The termination becomes effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

TPS allows people from countries facing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to live and work in the US without fear of deportation.

According to the Congressional Research Service, more than 250,000 Venezuelans have benefited from the designation.

The move comes as the Trump administration intensifies its efforts to curb irregular migration.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said continuing TPS would "undermine the Trump administration’s efforts to secure our southern border," citing national security and foreign policy concerns.