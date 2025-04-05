BIZTECH
2 min read
China slams US reciprocal tariffs as 'America's hegemonic ambitions'
The Chinese Foreign Ministry says the US tariffs "severely infringe" upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations.
00:00
China slams US reciprocal tariffs as 'America's hegemonic ambitions'
"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China," Beijing says. / AP
April 5, 2025

China again has strongly reacted to US reciprocal tariffs, describing them as "America's hegemonic ambitions," claiming that they severely violate nations' legitimate rights and interests under World Trade Organization rules.

The US is "placing American interests above the common good of the international community and sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries in service of America's hegemonic ambitions," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

Beijing announced a 34 percent additional counter-tariff on all US imports on Friday in response to Washington's 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed on Wednesday.

The tariffs "severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, World Trade Organization rules, the rules-based multilateral trading system, and the stability of the global economic order," the statement said, strongly condemning the US and expressing "firm opposition" to them.

"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China," Beijing said, adding, "Development is a universal right of all nations, not the privilege of a few."

"The world needs justice, not hegemony!" it added.

RECOMMENDED

'China hit harder than US'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social account on Saturday, said that Beijing "has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

"They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly," said Trump, adding that they are "bringing back jobs and businesses like never before."

"Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" the president said.

However, he warned Americans it won't be easy, but the results will make up for it.

"HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off